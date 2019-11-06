Cross Country Healthcare +7.1% post Q3 results

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN +7.1% ) reports Q3 revenue increase of 4.2% Y/Y to $209.2M.

Segment revenue: Nurse and Allied Staffing $185M (+5% Y/Y); Physician Staffing $20.4M (-4% Y/Y) & Search Services $3.8M (+6% Y/Y).

Contribution income: Nurse and Allied Staffing $16.1M (-2.4% Y/Y); Physician Staffing $0.5M (-38.5% Y/Y) & Search Services -$0.2M (-50% Y/Y).

Average Nurse and Allied Staffing revenue per FTE per day of $284; Average field FTEs were 7,083 (+1.9% Y/Y).

For Physician Staffing, days filled were 11,675 (-12.7% Y/Y) & revenue per day filled $1,748.

Gross profit margin declined 130 bps to 24.4%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 55 bps to 3.5%.

CFO increased to $14.2M, with the principal driver being a 7 day sequential increase in days' sales outstanding.

The Company had $9.5M in cash and equivalents and $71.4M outstanding under its prior senior credit facility.

Q4 Outlook: Revenue: $205-210M; Gross profit margin of 24.3-24.8%; Adj. EBITDA $6.7-7.7M & Adj. EPS $0.05-0.07.

Previously: Cross Country Healthcare EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Nov. 05 2019)