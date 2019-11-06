Monster Beverage Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mnst has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.