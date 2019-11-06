Camping World Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)CWHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cwh has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.