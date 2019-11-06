NYT -4.6% after warning on Q4 ad turbulence

The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is 4.6% lower after Q3 results where it beat profit expectations but saw revenues grow less than 3%, in line with expectations.

Operating profit fell to $25.1M from $41.4M, amid higher costs and lower ad revenues.

Overall revenues rose 2.7% to $428.5M.

It was the best Q3 ever (and fourth-best quarter overall) for new digital news subscriptions, CEO Mark Thompson says, driven in part by a significant change to the paywall (most anonymous users must register to read more than a few stories).

The company now has more than 3M subs to its digital news product, more than 4M total digital subs, and 4.9M total subs.

In guidance, it sees Q4 subscription revenue up in low to mid-single digits (digital-only subs up in the mid-teens), and Q4 ad revenues declining in the mid-teens (digital ad revenue dropping in the mid-teens as well).

“Like other publishers, we’re seeing continued turbulence in the digital advertising space," Thompson says. "While digital advertising performed slightly better in Q3 than we had originally forecasted, we expect a fairly challenging fourth quarter, largely due to comparisons to a very successful Q4 of 2018."

