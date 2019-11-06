Teva Pharmaceutical Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.23B (-6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TEVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward.