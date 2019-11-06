Avid Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETAvid Technology, Inc. (AVID)AVIDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $96.37M (-7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, avid has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.