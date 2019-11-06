Walt Disney Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (-34.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.02B (+32.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DIS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.