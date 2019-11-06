Easterly Government Q3 beats on revenue, meets on FFO

Easterly Government Properties (DEA +2% ) Q3 adjusted FFO of $23.7M, or 29 cents per share, improves from $16.5M, or 24 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Meets consensus estimate of 29 cents per share.

Q3 total revenue of $57.6M, beating the average analyst estimate of $55.0M, rises from $39.4M a year ago.

Q3 cash available for distribution increases to $20.7M from $13.8M a year ago.

Introduces guidance for 2020 FFO per share of $1.22-$1.24 vs. consensus of $1.23.

Repeats guidance for 2019 FFO per share of $1.18-$1.20 vs. consensus of $1.19.

During Q3, DEA issued 3.49M shares of stock at a weighted average price of $19.62, raising gross proceeds of ~$68.5M.

