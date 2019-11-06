Barrick CEO sees long-term potential for Freeport tie-up - Bloomberg

Barrick Gold (GOLD +3.7% ) CEO Mark Bristow finds some logic to the notion of combining with Freeport McMoran (FCX -2.4% ) as a way to expand into copper and bolster its U.S. presence, but he is not committing to any deals.

"Everyone has been fingered as a potential suitor of Freeport," Bristow tells Bloomberg when asked if he was interested in a combination. "There's a bit of work for us to do before we can get our head around broadening our scope."

Bristow previously has expressed interest in buying copper assets because the two metals often are mined together; the company already owns some copper assets but they are lower in quality compared with other major mining companies.

Barrick trades sharply higher today after reporting stronger than expected Q3 earnings and raising its dividend.