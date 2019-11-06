CryoPort Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETCryoport, Inc. (CYRX)CYRXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.49M (+79.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cyrx has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.