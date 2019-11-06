Senior Housing Properties Trust Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETDHCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.31 (-26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.23M (-8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, snh has beaten FFO estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.