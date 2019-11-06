Zoetis Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zts has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.