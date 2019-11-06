Sally Beauty Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $955.06M (-1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sbh has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.