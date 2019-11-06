Mimecast Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETMimecast Limited (MIME)MIMEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $101.63M (+23.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, mime has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.