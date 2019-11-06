Apple publishes new details on privacy approach

Apple (AAPL -0.5% ) has rolled out new technical details on its companywide approach to privacy, an area becoming a more important battleground with big tech rivals like Facebook (FB -1.2% ) and Google (GOOG -0.3% , GOOGL -0.3% ).

It's published four new whitepapers on its approach, documents that researchers use to understand Apple's privacy since it doesn't publish source code.

The new details largely focus on privacy integration in its Safari browser, location-based services, its Photos app, and its centralized "Sign in with Apple" service for third-party apps.

On the sign-in approach in particular, Apple says it's applying machine learning to distinguish social-network bots from real users engaging in "ordinary, everyday behavior" in order to stop fake accounts.