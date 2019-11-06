Aquestive guidance boost lifts shares, up 18%

Thinly traded micro cap Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST +18.2% ) is up on more than a 7x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 790K shares, in reaction to its Q3 report that included a guidance raise. Highlights:

Revenues: $12.4M (-6.8%).

Net loss: ($18.4M) (-22.6%); loss/share: ($0.74) (-15.6%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: ($8.4M) (-16.7%).

Rolling NDA for Libervant Buccal Film should be completed this quarter.

2019 guidance: Revenues: $45M - 47M from $38M - 45M; non-GAAP EBITDA loss: ($50M - 49M) from ($52M - 50M).

