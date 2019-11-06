National Health Investors Q3 Earnings Preview

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.39 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.96M (+6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nhi has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.