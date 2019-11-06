Realogy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rlgy has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.