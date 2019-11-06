Main Street Capital Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus NII Estimate is $0.63 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Total investment income Estimate is $61.26M (+5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, main has beaten NII estimates 100% of the time and has beaten total investment income estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, NII estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Total investment income estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.