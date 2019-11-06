Sealed Air posts Q3 earnings beat but full-year revenue view disappoints

Sealed Air (SEE -7.2% ) sinks to its lowest levels in nine months despite edging Q3 earnings expectations, as it issues downside guidance for full-year revenues.

SEE says it delivered 12% adjusted EBITDA growth in Q3 to $241M on a constant dollar basis on 5% higher sales with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 130 basis points to 19.8%.

SEE issues full-year guidance, seeing EPS of $2.70-$2.80 vs. $2.77 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $4.8B, lowered from previous guidance of $4.85 and slightly below $4.83 consensus, which represents a 1.5% increase as reported and 4.5% in constant dollars.

SEE also reaffirms its 2019 outlook for adjusted EBITDA in the $950M-$906M range and free cash flow of ~$180M.