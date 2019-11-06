Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETNet 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS)UEPSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.05M (-44.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ueps has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.