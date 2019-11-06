DENTSPLY SIRONA Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)XRAYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $940.38M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, xray has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.