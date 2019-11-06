Arena Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.31 (-87.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06M (-42.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, arna has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.