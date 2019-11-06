CommScope Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.42B (+110.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, comm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.