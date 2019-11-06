More Fed officials signal no further changes in monetary policy

Two more Fed officials signal today that they don't see a need for further monetary policy action right now.

"The three rate cuts we did were very effective at managing the risks" to the economy that emerged from trade uncertainty and slowing global growth, said New York Fed President John Williams at a Wall Street Journal event in New York.

"Where we go from here will depend on information we receive, what we've learned about the economic outlook," he said, indicating that any future rate changes won't be focused on providing insurance against potential risks.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, at a different event, also said he doesn't see a need for further actions. "Policy is not that far off neutral," he said. "I would say it's accommodative," meaning it's helping the economy.

The New York Fed president is always a voting member of the monetary policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, and the Chicago Fed president is a voting member this year.

ETFs: GOVT, PLW, TAPR, EGF, FIBR, USTB

Previously: Fed is 'effectively on pause,' Kashkari says (Nov. 4)