TEGNA Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-32.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $540.52M (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tgna has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.