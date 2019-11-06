Vonage -16% after swinging to surprise Q3 loss

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) has tumbled 15.9% after falling short of expectations with its Q3 earnings, which came in with a surprise loss.

Significantly higher income tax expense offset revenue gains and the company swung to a net loss of $21.1M from a year-ago profit of $9.6M.

Revenues overall rose nearly 16% to $302.5M; Business Revenues grew 34% in GAAP terms to $207M; consumer revenues fell 11% to $96M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $304M-$307M, with business revenues at $214M-$216M and consumer revenues at $90M-$91M.

It also sees OIBDA of $43M-$46M, meaning full-year OIBDA would come in at $157M-$160M, amid a bigger lag in revenue recognition alongside larger new contact center customer bookings.

Press release