New Gold -11% on Q3 loss as production flat, costs rise

New Gold (NGD -11.1% ) goes lower after reporting a surprise Q3 loss, as gold equiv. production came in fractionally lower Y/Y at 128.9K oz.

NGD says its Q3 average realized price for gold rose 15% Y/Y to $1,383/oz. from $1,205/oz., but all-in sustaining costs surged 20% to $1,318/oz. from $1,098/oz. in the year-ago quarter, citing increased throughput at planned lower grades and an increase in operating waste tons mined at Rainy River.

NGD says total production is on track to meet full-year guidance of 465K-520K gold equiv. oz.

At the Rainy River mine, Q3 production jumped 35% Y/Y to 76.1K gold equiv. oz. at $1,593/oz., with an average realized price of $1,382/oz.

At the New Afton mine, Q3 production fell 25% Y/Y to 52.8K gold equiv. oz. at $869/oz., with an average realized price of $1,390/oz.