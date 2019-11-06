Paysign surges 19% as Q3 positives provide 'ballast'

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) soars 19% after Q3 results beat consensus estimates.

"The report provided enough positives to give ballast to a stock that has fluctuated wildly over the course of the year," wrote BTIG analyst Mark Palmer in a note.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $3.25M outpaced the consensus of $2.85M and BTIG's estimate of $2.86M; Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 36.1% from 30.0% in Q2.

Palmer reiterates his neutral rating, saying he stays on the sidelines "as we await more clarity on the future trajectory of its pharma copay business and the impact of its launch of Paysign Premier."

Paysign maintains 2019 revenue guidance of $35M-$37M and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $10M-$12M.

Quant rating is Neutral; SA Authors' average rating is Bullish (3 Bullish).

