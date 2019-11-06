Pinnacle West Capital Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.99 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PNW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.