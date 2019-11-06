Himax Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-266.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $159.68M (-15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIMX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.