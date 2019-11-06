OGE Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETOGE Energy Corp. (OGE)OGEBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $728.22M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OGE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.