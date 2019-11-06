DISH Network Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH)DISHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-26.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.16B (-7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DISH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.