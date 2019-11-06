TELUS Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

TELUS (NYSE:TU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.75 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.77B ( flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.