AMC Entertainment Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (+51.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.