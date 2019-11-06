EnLink Midstream Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B (-16.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ENLC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.