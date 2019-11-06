PRA Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+109.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $256.18M (+13.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, praa has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.