Guardant Health Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (+80.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.4M (+109.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.

