KRONOS Worldwide Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETKronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)KROBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- KRONOS Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $427.54M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KRO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.