American Homes 4 Rent  Q3 Earnings Preview

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.27 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.51M (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amh has beaten FFO estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.