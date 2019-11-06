EPAM Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $579.82M (+23.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EPAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.