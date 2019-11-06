Activision Blizzard Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-55.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (-30.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATVI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 29 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 24 downward.