NRG Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)NRGBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+98.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.16B (+35.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NRG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.