SEC enforcement actions rose to second-highest level in FY2019

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought 862 enforcement actions in its fiscal year 2019, the most since FY2016, when 868 enforcement actions were brought, and the second-highest level ever.

The number of actions rose 5.0% from FY2018 and 14% from FY2017; the U.S. government fiscal year starts on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 30.

SEC obtained judgments and orders totaling more than $4.3B in disgorgement and penalties, up 10% Y/Y.

The number of standalone actions brought in federal court or as administrative proceedings increased 7.3% Y/Y to 526; these actions dealt with a broad range of issues, including auditor misconduct, investment advisory issues, market manipulation, insider trading, and disclosure/accounting violations.

The SEC notes that the increase occurred even with the lapse in funding during the 35-day government shutdown earlier this year.