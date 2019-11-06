Take-Two Interactive Software Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (+672.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $926.11M (+58.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TTWO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward.