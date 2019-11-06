Mettler Toledo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.72 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $751.34M (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mtd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.