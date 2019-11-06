Air Products and Chemicals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)APDBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.29 (+14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.