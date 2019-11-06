Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.89B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NCLH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.