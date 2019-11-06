Chuy's Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.88M (+7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chuy has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.