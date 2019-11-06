Denbury Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $307.85M (-22.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DNR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.